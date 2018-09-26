Home Nation

North India rains: Rivers overflow due to heavy rainfall in Punjab

The water level further increased in Jalandhar after 56,000 cusecs of water were released from Ropar in Sutlej.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

An electric pole on the bank of the swollen River Beas stands tilted after incessant rains in Kullu Himachal Pradesh Tuesday Sep 25 2018. | PTI

By ANI

JALANDHAR: The three-day heavy downpour in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have made Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers overflow in Punjab.

Overflowing Beas and Sutlej rivers have created a panic-like situation in Jalandhar.

The administration is keeping an eye on the situation. People living in low lying areas have been evacuated as precautionary measures. Some of them are still reluctant to leave their homes.

Alert has been issued for low lying areas.

Speaking to ANI, the drainage department personnel said that situation is under control as currently 56,000 cusecs of water have been released from Ropar in Sutlej.

It would have been a matter of concern if one lakh cusec of water was released.

However, locals accused the administration of not making proper arrangements to combat the situation.

TAGS
North India Rains Sutlej Beas Ravi

