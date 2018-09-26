North India rains: Rivers overflow due to heavy rainfall in Punjab

By ANI

JALANDHAR: The three-day heavy downpour in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have made Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers overflow in Punjab.

The water level further increased in Jalandhar after 56,000 cusecs of water were released from Ropar in Sutlej.

Overflowing Beas and Sutlej rivers have created a panic-like situation in Jalandhar.

The administration is keeping an eye on the situation. People living in low lying areas have been evacuated as precautionary measures. Some of them are still reluctant to leave their homes.

Alert has been issued for low lying areas.

Speaking to ANI, the drainage department personnel said that situation is under control as currently 56,000 cusecs of water have been released from Ropar in Sutlej.

It would have been a matter of concern if one lakh cusec of water was released.

However, locals accused the administration of not making proper arrangements to combat the situation.