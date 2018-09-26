Home Nation

Qatar Airways condoles death of toddler passenger at Hyderabad airport

NEW DELHI: An 11-month-old baby died on Wednesday while travelling from Doha to Hyderabad in a Qatar Airways flight.

Upon reaching Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the family called for medical assistance. The team of doctors at the airport declared the boy brought dead, adding that the toddler died of breathing problems.

Offering condolence, Qatar Airways, in a statement, said the baby passed away at the Hyderabad airport.

"We are aware of the very sad news that a young child passed away at Hyderabad International Airport this morning. Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the affected family," read the statement. 

