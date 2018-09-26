Home Nation

SC judgement on Aadhaar historic; scheme helps government save Rs 90,000 crore annually: Jaitley

The Supreme Court judgement kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Published: 26th September 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi Wednesday September 26 2018. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Describing the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar as "historic", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said it has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore every year with targeted delivery of government schemes.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions.

The Supreme Court judgement kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

"It is a historic judgement and the whole concept of unique identity number that has been accepted after judicial review is an extremely welcome decision."

"There are now 122 crore people in India who have Aadhaar cards and our estimation is that by identifying beneficiaries of government schemes and ensuring that there are no fake or duplicate or non-existent beneficiaries, we are already saving Rs 90,000 crore every year," Jaitley said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Aadhaar Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours