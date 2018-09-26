SC refuses to refer to 7-judge bench its verdict on SC/ST quota for job promotion
The apex court also turned down the Centre's plea that overall population of SC/ST be considered for granting quota for them.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday said its 2006 verdict putting benefits of quotas in job promotions for SC/ST employees need not be referred to seven-judge bench.
The unanimous judgement was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench.
The court's verdict came on petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsider the court's 2006 judgement which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.