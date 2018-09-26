Home Nation

SC verdict on Aadhaar victory of people: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

The apex court on Wednesday struck down some of Aadhaar's provisions including linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed Wednesday the Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar, and termed it as a victory of the people.

"We welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court. It is a victory of the people of this country and we are very happy," Banerjee said in Milan, Italy, where is on an official tour.

"Days of the BJP government are over in the country," the Chief Minister added.

The apex court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including linking with bank accounts, mobile phones, and school admissions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Supreme Court Aadhaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours