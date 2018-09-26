Home Nation

Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar progressive; scheme helps government save Rs 90,000 crore annually: Niti Aayg CEO Amitabh Kant

The Supreme Court judgment kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Published: 26th September 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayg CEO Amitabh Kant Wedneday termed the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar as 'progressive', saying this biometric ID system has improved efficiency besides helping the exchequer save Rs 90,000 crore annually.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Wednesday held that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions.

The Supreme Court judgment kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

"This is a very progressive judgment. Aadhar has helped in plugging leakages and improving efficiency. The direct benefit transfer scheme has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore annually," Kant said on the sidelines of an event.

The top court said Aadhaar is serving a bigger public interest.

Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than be the best, it said.

It has also struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allows not only the State but also any "body, corporate or person" or private entity to demand an Aadhaar.

The majority verdict by the Chief Justice and Justices A K Sikri and A M Khanwilkar declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Niti Aayg CEO Amitabh Kant Supreme Court Aadhaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours