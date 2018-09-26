Home Nation

Terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter identified as top LeT commander

The other terrorist who was killed in the operation in Bomai area was identified as Abdul Majeed Mir alias Sameer.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers arrive at the site of a gun battle with suspected militants at Kakriyal village, in Jhajjar Kotli, 35 kilometers from Jammu, India, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. | (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore Tuesday was identified as a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander who was active in north Kashmir for the past three years, police said Wednesday.

The police identified him as Abu Maaz, a Pakistani national.

"On the basis of materials recovered, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Abu Maaz of Pakistani origin who was operating as the top commander of LeT in north Kashmir," a police spokesman said.

The other terrorist who was killed in the operation in Bomai area was identified as Abdul Majeed Mir alias Sameer.

The spokesman said Maaz had a criminal record since 2015 and he was involved in series of terror activities in the area, particularly in Sopore and Handwara.

"He was involved in several attacks on the security forces and killings of civilians in the area. Several cases were registered against him in police stations across the valley for terror activities," he added.

The spokesman said Maaz was involved in at least a dozen attacks on civilians and security forces since 2015 in which three civilians and an Army officer were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Toiba Abu Maaz Sopore Encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours