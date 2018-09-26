Home Nation

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil held for rash driving

The 65-year-old actor was later released on bail. His vehicle had hit the auto-rickshaw on Sunday, injuring two passengers sitting in the three-wheeler.

Published: 26th September 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was arrested after a car being driven by him allegedly rammed into an auto-rickshaw in suburban Khar, police said Wednesday.

The 65-year-old actor was later released on bail, a senior police official said. His vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw Sunday, injuring two passengers sitting in the three-wheeler, he said.

The incident took place Sunday evening when a Ganesh 'visarjan' (immersion) procession was passing through the area, he said.

The two passengers later complained to the police following which Tahil was arrested, he said.

The official said the actor refused to give his blood sample for testing to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered against him, Khar Police Station's Senior Inspector Sanjay More said.

"Tahil was released on bail from the police station," he said, adding further probe was on in the case.

The actor has worked in a number of films and is acclaimed for his roles in "Gandhi", "Ankur", Shakti", "Arth", "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Baazigar" and "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Actor arrested Dilip Tahil Rash driving

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh