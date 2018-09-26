What Bill Gates had to say in defence of Aadhaar

By Online Desk

It was in Maharasthra's Tembhli village about eight years ago that Aadhaar was first unveiled by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairman Sonai Gandhi on September 29, 2010.

The first Aadhaar could well have been a random number. 782474317884 went to Ranjana Sonawne, a daily wager who used to supplement her income by selling toys. From there, it has been a rocky ride for the universal id, which has had as many as 30 petitioners challenging its validity in the Supreme Court, and countless many challenging its need outside.

One not-so-likely big-name supporter from the tech world of Aadhaar has been Bill Gates.

"The benefits of that (basic ID - Aadhaar) are very high," Gates, who runs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, had said on May 3, 2018.

The Microsoft founder went as far as to suggest that governments across the world should embrace such technology. "Yes, countries should adopt that approach because the quality of governance has a lot to do with how quickly countries are able to grow their economy and empower their people," he had said in response to a question posed then.

Gates also revealed that his foundation had "funded the World Bank to take this Aadhaar approach to other countries."

He was quick to wave aside concerns of any information leaks, stating that "Aadhaar in itself doesn't pose any privacy issue because it's just a bio ID verification scheme."

"The individual applications that use Aadhaar, you have to look and see what's been stored and who has access to that information. And so, application by application, you have to make sure that's well managed. In the case of the financial bank account I think it's handled very well," he went on to add.

The one-time tech czar was also happy with the way banks in India have used Aadhaar data.

