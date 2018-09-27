1,103 nominations found valid for first phase of Jammu civic polls

By PTI

JAMMU: The nomination of 1,103 candidates have been found valid for the first phase of municipal and urban local bodies polls in Jammu region, officials said Thursday.

Eleven nominations were found invalid during the scrutiny of papers yesterday, they said.

Of the total, nominations of 476 candidates have been found valid for Jammu Municipal Corporation polls in Jammu district, which include 335 male candidates and 141 female candidates, they said.

The officials further said that 155 candidates from national parties have filed nomination papers while 21 are from state parties and 400 are independent candidates.

For seven municipal committees in Jammu district, 327 candidates, including 238 males and 89 females, have filed nominations for the first phase of the elections and their nominations have been found valid, they said.

Rest of the nominations have been found valid in various municipal committees in other districts of Jammu region.

According to the notification, the last date for filing of nominations was September 25, and the date for the scrutiny of nominations was September 26, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 28.

The date of polling is October 8 from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm, while the date of counting is October 20.

Election in all phases would be completed by October 27.