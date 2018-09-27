Home Nation

48-hour Bandh called by students throws life out of gear in Manipur

Shops and commercial establishments and educational institutes remained closed while vehicles, except those belonging to security personnel, were off the roads.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Imphal Valley on Thursday during the 48-hour Manipur bandh, called jointly by six students’ bodies demanding the unconditional release of 15 students and teachers of strife-torn Manipur University.

According to reports reaching here, shops and commercial establishments and educational institutes remained closed while vehicles, except those belonging to security personnel, were off the roads. However, attendance in government offices was normal. This is because the government had earlier passed instructions to department heads and deputy commissioners (district magistrates) across the state to ensure attendance of the staff.

The bandh was called from Wednesday midnight. The 15 students and teachers were arrested on September 21 by the police based on a complaint by vice chancellor (in-charge) K Yugindro Singh. He had alleged that he was “gheraoed” by some students and teachers on the day he went to the varsity to assume charge.

Fearing trouble during the bandh, the state government fanned out security in Imphal city. However, there were no reports of any untoward incidents. On Wednesday, the Imphal West district authorities imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district for two months.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the protesting students to come for talks to find an amicable solution to the crisis in Manipur University.

“The state government is for the welfare of people and it will save the sanctity of Manipur University,” Singh said. He appealed to people to make a concerted effort to restore normalcy in the varsity.

