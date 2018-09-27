Home Nation

Adultery law verdict: Here are top 7 takeaways from the SC judgement

The Supreme Court struck down the adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional. Here are the top 7 takeaways from the judgement.

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 150-year-old adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional, dented the individuality of women and treated them as 'chattel of husbands.'

Here are the top 7 takeaways from the judgement delivered by the apex court's five-judge Constitution bench:

  • Section 497 violates Articles 14 (Right to equality) and 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) 

  • Legal subordination of one gender to another is wrong and woman can't be asked to think the way society desires.

  • Equality is the governing principle of a system, so a husband is not the master of the wife.

  • Any provision that is treating women with inequality is not Constitutional.

  • Adultery can be ground for any civil wrong but adultery should not be a criminal offence.

  • Adultery might not be the cause of an unhappy marriage, it could be the result of an unhappy marriage.

  • Ancient notions of a man being perpetrator and woman being the victim no longer holds good.

 

