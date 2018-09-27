Adultery law verdict: Here are top 7 takeaways from the SC judgement

By Online Desk
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 150-year-old adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional, dented the individuality of women and treated them as 'chattel of husbands.'
Here are the top 7 takeaways from the judgement delivered by the apex court's five-judge Constitution bench:
Section 497 violates Articles 14 (Right to equality) and 21 (Right to life and personal liberty)
Legal subordination of one gender to another is wrong and woman can't be asked to think the way society desires.
Equality is the governing principle of a system, so a husband is not the master of the wife.
Any provision that is treating women with inequality is not Constitutional.
Adultery can be ground for any civil wrong but adultery should not be a criminal offence.
Adultery might not be the cause of an unhappy marriage, it could be the result of an unhappy marriage.
Ancient notions of a man being perpetrator and woman being the victim no longer holds good.