Air Force Vice chief accidentally shoots himself

NEW DELHI: Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo accidentally shot himself in the thigh on Wednesday.

Air Marshal Deo was immediately rushed to the Army Research and Referral hospital in Delhi. His condition is stated to be stable now.

As per reports, the incident took place while he was cleaning his gun.

Air Marshal Deo had taken over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff in July this year, succeeding Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, who is now the Chief of Air Staff.