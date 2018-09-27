Home Nation

Ayodhya dispute: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy hails Supreme Court's verdict on its 1994 judgement

Swamy had filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court stating that he had a fundamental right to offer hassle-free prayer at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:04 PM

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday asserted that after today's verdict of Supreme Court his appeal for 'fundamental right to pray at Lord Ram's birthplace will prevail paving way for construction of the temple'.

Swamy had filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court stating that he had a fundamental right to offer hassle-free prayer at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict in which it declined to refer the Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid case to a larger Constitution bench, Swamy told ANI, "I have contested that I have a fundamental right under Article 25 to offer worship at the place where Lord Ram was born. Supreme Court has now cleared the way for me to press for the fundamental right and that will prevail because now with this Ismail Faruqui judgment being upheld, Sunni Waqf Board has no fundamental right and only ordinary right to appeal for the property, so my superior right will prevail and I hope before Diwali, Ram Mandir construction starts."

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to refer the Ayodhya land dispute case to a larger constitutional bench. The top court said that it will begin hearing on Ayodhya matter from October 29, 2018, to decide the suit on merit.

