Civilian killed during security forces cordon and search operation in J&K

Published: 27th September 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A civilian was killed during a cordon and search operation by security forces in Noorbagh area of the city on Thursday, a police official said.

Security forces had launched a search operation in the area following information about presence of militants there, the official said.

Some gunshots were heard during the search operation and later the body of a civilian, identified as Mohd Salim, was recovered, he added.

The official said it was not yet clear if Salim was hit by bullets fired by security personnel or the militants.

Locals, however, alleged that security forces' firing led to the death.

Angry residents resorted to stone-pelting on the forces, the official said, adding the clashes were still going on.

