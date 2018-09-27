Government launches Agmark online system 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Wednesday launched an online platform for processing applications related to quality certification mark 'Agmark' for agricultural products.

Agmark is certification mark that assures conformity to a set of standards approved by the government agency Directorate of Marketing and Inspection.

"The process of application will be simple, quick, transparent and 24x7," Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh was quoted as said in an official statement.

Singh said that the existing procedures for Agmark certification were in physical form and time-consuming.

Through the Agmark online system, certificate of authorisation, permission of printing press, permission of laboratories and services related to laboratory information management system will be provided.

The use of modern technologies by the National Informatics Center has made these processes easy, reliable and cost-effective by providing online electronic mode.

In the new online application system, there are provisions for online receipt of fees from the applicants. Payment will be received in digital mode through the website bharatkosh.gov.in.