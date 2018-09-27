Home Nation

Punjab woman thrown off police jeep roof booked, villagers protest

Jaswinder Kaur, aged around 35, of Shehzada village was caught on CCTV while falling from the police jeep's roof on September 25.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

AMRITSAR: Even as a case was registered against a woman who fell from a speeding Punjab Police vehicle's roof after she was allegedly forced to sit there, villagers in Amritsar district protested on Thursday against the police "high-handedness".

The protesters from Shehzada and adjoining villages blocked a road near the village and demanded action against the erring police officials.

Jaswinder Kaur, aged around 35, of Shehzada village was caught on CCTV while falling from the police jeep's roof on September 25. The matter came to light after the footage emerged on the social media.

She received injuries on the head and wrist and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Majitha town, nearly 245 km from here. She alleged that police drove her for a good three kilometers before she fell near Chawinda Devi area of Amritsar district.

The police booked Kaur and 7-8 others from her family and village on charges of attacking a police team and damaging their vehicle.

Police officials said that a case had also been registered against the Crime Branch team that went to Kaur's house to arrest her father-in-law Kulwant Singh.

The police have also ordered an inquiry.

The protesters alleged that Punjab Police was shielding its erring personnel and indulging in high-handedness by registering a case against the victim.

While the woman accused police officials of forcibly putting her on the jeep bonnet and claimed she climbed on to the roof of the moving vehicle to save herself, police said she and other villagers had attacked the police team and even broken a windowpane of the vehicle.

The police claimed that the police team tried to drive away but the woman climbed the jeep bonnet to prevent them from doing so and later fell from its roof.

The woman alleged that she was forced on to the jeep roof by police as 'punishment' after she resisted an attempt to whisk away her husband.

The police team had gone to her house to arrest her father-in-law in connection with a property dispute. But as he was not at home, they wanted to take away her husband, the woman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Punjab crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Salman Khan: 'Loveratri' was a lovely title
Gallery
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others