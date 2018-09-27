Sedition charge against Divya Spandana for ‘offensive’ tweet against Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress social media wing in-charge Divya Spandana aka Ramya has been booked for sedition by Lucknow police for an offensive tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An FIR was registered against the former MP under Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by a city-based lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmad.

In his complaint, Ahmad alleged that Spandana’s post instigated hatred against the Prime Minster and projected the country in a bad light.

Zubair Ahmad, inspector, Gomti Nagar police station, said, “We have registered an FIR against Congress leader Divya Spandana on charges under IT Act along with sedition.”

Attacking the PM over Rafale deal, Spandana tweeted a photoshopped picture of Modi showing him painting ‘chor’ (thief) on his own wax statue’s forehead.