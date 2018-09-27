Home Nation

Three militants, soldier killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund of Anantnag district after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, an army official said.

Published: 27th September 2018 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants and a soldier were Thursday killed in two gunfights in Anantnag and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security forces, he said.

One militant has been killed so far.

A soldier laid down his life fighting the ultras, the official said.

In another operation in the Panzan area of Budgam district, security personnel killed two militants during an encounter, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were not immediately known.

