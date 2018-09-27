Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: NSA invoked against Kasganj riots accused

The NSA has been invoked against Saleem Javed —prime accused in Gupta’s murder  — and his brothers Wasim Javed and Naseem Javed.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the prime accused of Kasganj communal flare-up over a Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day this year.
During the riots, one person — 19-year-old Chandan Gupta alias Abhishek — had lost his life as he was allegedly shot dead. The NSA has been invoked against Saleem Javed —prime accused in Gupta’s murder  — and his brothers Wasim Javed and Naseem Javed.

According to sources, the NSA advisory board had recommended that the Act should be slapped against the three accused brothers for the next three months and may be extended by up to a year.
Kasganj DM R P Singh said the accused could not be released as the district was still tense. The probability of the recurrence of unrest could not be ruled out because after Chandan’s killing, members of both the communities had made several attempts to take out processions and organise rallies carrying the posters of the deceased, Singh said.

“The possibility of another round of tension cannot be ruled out. On the pretext of holding such events, anti-social elements get active,” said the district magistrate.

According to sources in the administration, the police probe reports indicated that the accused persons fired in self-defence as they saw a violent mob heading towards them. The report also claimed that Saleem Javed admitted to have fired at Gupta, who was heading the Tiranga Yatra on a mobike. Police later recovered a .315 country-made pistol from the house of the accused.

It may be recalled that on Republic Day, Kasganj town, around 350 km from Lucknow, was gripped in communal tension after members of a community objected to a Tiranga Yatra being taken out by another community from a particular locality.

While Gupta died, scores were left injured in the clashes. A curfew-like situation had prevailed in the town for many days as the clashes between the two communities had continued for almost a week amidst incidents of brick batting, vandalism and arson.

‘It may be extended up to a year’
NSA has been invoked against prime accused Saleem Javed and his brothers Wasim Javed and Naseem Javed. The NSA advisory board had recommended that the Act should be slapped against the trio for next three months and  may be extended up to a year.

 

