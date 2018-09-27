Home Nation

WATCH | IAF heroes rescue stranded German trekkers caught in Himachal blizzard

Michael & his wife Annettee were stranded after incessant snowfall prevented any movement and their supplies also ran out.

A view of a snow-covered road at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district Monday September 24 2018. | PTI

The Indian Air Force had evacuated a German trekker-couple two days ago, caught in a blizzard in Himachal Pradesh .

IAF initiated the rescue operation after Michael decided to activate his personal rescue beacon as a last resort. 

Landing was a challenge as the site was on an incline of 35-45 degree.

However, IAF's daredevil pilots S K Pradhan and Debashish Dey set up a low hover and both the trekkers were picked up and flown back safely to Leh.

The couple have been transferred to a medical facility at Leh and are recuperating well.

