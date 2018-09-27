By Online Desk

The Indian Air Force had evacuated a German trekker-couple two days ago, caught in a blizzard in Himachal Pradesh .

Michael & his wife Annettee were stranded after incessant snowfall prevented any movement and their supplies also ran out.

IAF initiated the rescue operation after Michael decided to activate his personal rescue beacon as a last resort.

Landing was a challenge as the site was on an incline of 35-45 degree.

However, IAF's daredevil pilots S K Pradhan and Debashish Dey set up a low hover and both the trekkers were picked up and flown back safely to Leh.

The couple have been transferred to a medical facility at Leh and are recuperating well.