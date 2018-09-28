Home Nation

Aadhaar: SC ensures no compromise in national security

The top court held that a reading of the Aadhaar Act and the submissions made by the UIDAI made it clear that there are sufficient checks and balances to protect data.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as it rejected the argument that Aadhaar is a threat to national security, the Supreme Court struck down certain provisions of the Aadhaar Act to ensure there was no compromise on safety at any cost. Regarding instances where non-verification of SIM cards posed serious security threats, the top court struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act as unconstitutional, which means that no company or private entity can seek Aadhaar identification any longer.

The five-judge bench dismissed the argument of the petitioners that Aadhar could be used for surveillance. Trashing the argument, the bench said the contention that Aadhaar could lead to profiling and mass surveillance is “far fetched”. Justice Ashok Bhushan described Aadhar’s defence mechanism as an almost “fool-proof” system.

The top court held that a reading of the Aadhaar Act and the submissions made by the UIDAI made it clear that there are sufficient checks and balances to protect data. “The architecture of Aadhaar as well as the provisions of the Aadhaar Act do not tend to create a surveillance state,” said the majority of judges. For allaying fear, the bench issued some directions such as authentication record not to be kept for more than six months, not to keep metadata, and also asked the government to create a robust data protection regime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting