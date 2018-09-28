Home Nation

Amit Shah’s security beefed up before Lok Sabha polls

The Union Home Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union Territories stating that Shah will be protected under ASL (advanced security liaison), along with his Z+ security entitlements.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National President Amit Shah speaks at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar district on 15 Sept. 2018. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just a few months left for the 2019 general elections, the Narendra Modi government has upgraded BJP president Amit Shah’s security in view of his “high threat quotient”. The Union Home Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union Territories stating that Shah will be protected under ASL (advanced security liaison), a special security protocol, along with his Z+ security entitlements.

For ASL protectees, the Intelligence Bureau coordinates with the host state police and other security agencies if any, to assess the security situation of an area and take necessary precautions and put security arrangements in place ahead of a stay or visit.

Shah was accorded the same ASL security protocol last year ahead of the Gujarat elections. 

Narendra Modi Amit Shah

Comments

