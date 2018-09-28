Banks still insist on Aadhaar to open account

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its verdict on Aadhaar on Wednesday, ruled that the unique identification number would not be required anymore for opening a bank account, nor would it be mandatory to link it with one’s mobile phone number, but the message is yet to hit home.

In a reality check done by TNIE, it was found that bank employees were still insisting on the Aadhaar number while opening a new account.

“We have not got any written orders from our head office regarding Aadhaar. Although the news about Aadhaar and the Supreme Court verdict is in our knowledge, until anything in writing is given, we will continue with the old procedure,” said an employee at the Punjab National Bank branch in Sector 4, RK Puram.

Similar was the response at Lakshmi Vilas Bank in Connaught Place, and at a State Bank of India branch.

Mobile telephony operators have, however, given their customers relief on the Aadhaar requirement for a new number and linking existing numbers.

“After hearing about the judgement we are not emphasising on it,” said Rohit, an employee at an Airtel store in Connaught Place.

The Vodafone centre in Indirapuram was accepting requests for fresh numbers without asking for the Aadhaar number.