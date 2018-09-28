Home Nation

Centre raises contribution to state disaster funds by 15%

  The SDRF has been constituted in each state in which the Centre had been, so far, contributing 75 per cent for general category states and 90 per cent for special category states of hilly regions e

Published: 28th September 2018 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday announced to enhance its contribution to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from 75 per cent to 90 per cent with effect from April 1 this year.

With the declaration, the contribution of all states to the SDRF fund would be only 10 per cent, said a Home Ministry statement. The SDRF is a resource available to the states to meet the expenses of relief operations of immediate nature, for a range of specified disasters.

The SDRF has been constituted in each state in which the Centre had been, so far, contributing 75 per cent for general category states and 90 per cent for special category states of hilly regions every year.

ALSO READ | Centre approves Rs 8,606 crore for border infrastructure and management

"The additional contribution by Central government in SDRF on this account will be Rs 1,690.35 crore for the year 2018-19 and Rs 1,774.67 crore for the financial year 2019-20," said the statement.

Under the Disaster Management Act 2005, a financial mechanism has been set up by way of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) at national level and SDRF at state level to meet the rescue and relief expenditure during any notified disaster.

"At any point, a state government has fair amount of funds available under the SDRF. In case of any natural calamity beyond the coping capacity of a state, additional financial assistance, as per norms, is provided by the Central government from NDRF, in which 100 per cent funding is by the Central government," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Disaster Response Fund SDRF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting