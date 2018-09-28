Collector rates of properties in Gurugram to be hiked again

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The Haryana government is set to increase the collector rates of immovable properties here for the second time in the current financial year, officials said on Friday.

The official website of Gurugram administration on Friday uploaded a notice regarding the increase in the residential and commercial properties in Gurugram tehsil (for the year 2018-2019).

The circle rates of villages and sectors areas of sub-tehsil of Wazribad, Badshahpur, Kadipur and Harsaru will also be increased by October 10, the notice read.

The rates of land up to two acres depth from National Highway 48 (Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai), Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) and National Highway 248A (Gurugram-Sohna-Alwar) will be hiked by 25 per cent, including major district roads by 10 per cent.

"Circle rates of all agriculture land in the concerned areas will be the same as it was during 2017-2018 except village Tikli," the notice read further.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has started the trend of hiking the circle rates of properties twice in a financial year.

Collector rates of immovable assets were also hiked in April this year.

"Registration of properties will be costlier, if the new rates are imposed," said an official.

The district administration has sought objections and suggestions in this regard by October 5.