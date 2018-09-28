Home Nation

Dehradun school gang-rape: Uttarakhand HC orders strict implementation of ban on porn sites

The court directed Internet service providers to strictly obey a notification issued by the Centre three years ago for a ban on porn sites.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NAINITAL: The Uttarakhand High Court asked the Centre to strictly implement the ban on pornographic websites, taking cognisance of reports that a girl was gang-raped in a Dehradun school by her fellow students after they watched porn clips.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand shocker: Class 10 student allegedly gang-raped in Dehradun school

Issuing a slew of directives to implement the ban Thursday, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari said, "Unlimited access to these pornographic sites is required to be blocked/curbed to avoid an adverse influence on the impressionable minds of children."

According to news reports, the four students had told the police during investigation that they had watched porn on the Internet before allegedly raping the girl who is a student of Class 10.

The court directed Internet service providers to strictly obey a notification issued by the Centre three years ago for a ban on porn sites.

It also asked them to block publication or transmission of obscene material in any electronic form, transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act or conduct and also publishing or transmitting material depicting children in a sexually explicit act or conduct forthwith.

Internet service license holders violating this direction will lose their licence as per Section 25 of the Information Technology Act 2000, the high court said.

"The Ministry of Communication and IT, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India has issued a Notification on 31.07.2015 which was circulated to all the Internet Service License Holders, as per the list contained therein.

"The Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DELTy) has requested Department of Telecommunications to notify intermediary for disablement of the URLs under the provision of Information Technology Act, 2000, as the contents posted on these websites infringe morality, decency," the high court said in its order.

Keeping in mind the gravity of the offence and to curb such incidents, the court directed all the Internet Service Licence Holders to strictly obey the notification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand High Court Porn ban Dehradun school gang-rape Child sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai