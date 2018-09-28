Home Nation

Grand alliance without a face will defeat NDA in 2019 general elections: Sharad Yadav 

Yadav said the elections will be fought on issues like the Rafale fighter jet deal, unemployment, those related to farmers and threat to democracy.

Published: 28th September 2018

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

RATLAM: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav on Friday said the grand alliance of opposition parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls won't have a "face" (prime ministerial candidate).

He, however, exuded confidence that this "grand alliance without a face" will defeat the ruling NDA government in next year's general elections.

"The grand alliance without a face is going to take down the ruling NDA government in the 2019 general elections.

The face of the grand alliance will be decided after the Lok Sabha polls," Yadav told reporters here.

Last month, he had said the LJD will support the grand alliance or 'mahagathbandhan' of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A former Janata Dal (United) president, Yadav left the party after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP last year.

Yadav said the elections will be fought on issues like the Rafale fighter jet deal, unemployment, those related to farmers and threat to democracy.

He claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to deliver on its promises of giving remunerative prices for farm produce, employment to two crore youths annually and to clean the Ganga.

The government should concentrate on developing roads, water and electricity infrastructure, as well as generating employment, he said.

He did not respond to questions about caste-based reservations and protests in some parts of Madhya Pradesh against amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, passed in Parliament last month.

