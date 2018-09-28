Home Nation

HC issues notice to Punjab DCP, Amritsar SSP after woman 'paraded' atop police jeep falls

The woman, Kaur, alleged that the police who had come to arrest her father-in-law, dragged her out of the house and tried to take her to the station as they couldn't find him.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to Punjab DGP, SSP Amritsar (Rural) and other police officers on a petition, seeking an SIT probe into an incident in which a 35-year old woman fell off the roof of a speeding police jeep near Amritsar.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

On Tuesday a police team from Bureau of Investigation (BOI) had gone to Kaur's house to arrest her father-in-law, Balwant Singh in a property dispute case which was filed against him in March last year over the ownership of a brick kiln. Singh was not home at that time. Kaur alleged that as the police personnel were drunk and could not find her father-in-law so they dragged her out of the house and tried to take her to the police station to pressure rise Singh to surrender. They tied her to the police jeep in order to humiliate her.

Kaur was caught on CCTV, falling from the roof of the police jeep. The footage of the incident went viral on the social media. She received injuries on the head and wrist and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Majitha. She had alleged that police drove her for three kilometres before she fell near Chawinda Devi area near Amritsar.

