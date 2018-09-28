Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: 772 file nominations in four districts on last day

By PTI

JAMMU: As many as 772 candidates filed their nominations in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second phase of urban local body (ULB) elections on the last day of filing nominations, election officials said Friday.

Nominations were filed by 380 candidates in Kathua district Thursday, followed by 198 in Udhampur district, 120 in Doda district and 74 in Ramban district.

The candidates have filed nominations for five municipal committees and one municipal council of the district, the officials said, adding 266 men and 114 women are in the fray for the polls.

In 80 wards of Kathua district, 380 nominations have been filed, of which 152 came from national parties, 30 from regional parties, and 198 nominations were filed by independent candidates, they added.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held Friday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 1.

The polls are slated for October 10, from 7 am to 2 pm, they added.

A total of 198 candidates filed their nominations in Udhampur district for one Municipal Council and two Municipal Committees of the district.

138 men and 60 women have filed their nomination papers, they said.

As many as 78 candidates are from national parties, 30 from state parties and 90 are contesting as Independent candidates for 41 wards of the three local urban bodies, they said.

On last day, 120 candidates filed their nominations in Doda district of which 59 belonged to national parties, two to state parties and 59 were contesting as Independents, they said.

In Ramban, 74 candidates have filed their nominations for the ULB polls of which 39 belong to national parties, two to state parties and 33 were contesting as Independents, they said.