Men's Sabarimala: Heard of this women-only temple in India?

'Reverse discrimation' against men at some shrines which has been very prevalent till today has almost been unnoticed and unmentioned.

Published: 28th September 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 11:08 AM

kamakhya

Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Online Desk

While 'discrimination' against women at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple has been a burning topic for quite sometime now, the 'reverse discrimation' against men at some shrines which has been very prevalent till today has almost been unnoticed and unmentioned.

Here is a list of temples where men are not allowed to enter - throughout the year in one instance and during certain time periods or with conditions in other:

Kamakhya temple, Guwahati

It’s a rule that men aren’t allowed to step into Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Here it is strictly women's only. One of the 51 shakti pitha shrines, the temple is also unique in its rituals - remaining closed for three days in the month of Ashaad (June) thanks to the belief that this is the time when the goddess menstruates. This temple is among the few that permits women to enter the premises even during their menstrual cycles.

Kamakhya temple, Visakhapatnam

Like the famous Kamakhya temple of Guwahati, the Kamakhya Peetham in Visakhapatnam, where 'creative divinity' of women is worshipped, too denies entry to men for some days in every month. Men are barred from entering the temple for four to five days to observe the privacy of women during their period of menstruation.

Lord Brahma Temple, Pushkar (Photo | Wikipedia)

Lord Brahma Temple, Pushkar

This famous medieval Brahma temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan, prohibits married men from entering the sanctum sanctorum to worship the deity. Only ascetics can perform the puja here. All offerings by the devotees are accepted from the outer hall of the shrine by a celibate priest.

Kumari Amman Temple, Kanyakumari (Photo | Wikipedia)

Devi Kanyakumari / Kumari Amman Temple, Kanyakumari

The Kumari Amman temple situated in Kanyakumari has Maa Bhagawati Durga in its sanctum sanctorum.  Here only sanyasis (celibate men) are allowed till the gate of the temple, while married men are prohibited from entering the premises. This place is believed to be the place where Mata Parvati did tapasya for gaining Lord Shiva as her husband. The temple is raised on the same spot. In this temple of Kanyakumari, Kanya (virgin) Ma Bhagawati Durga is worshipped by women only.

Mata Temple, Muzaffarpur

Men are prohibited at the Mata Temple in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, as the temple management allows only women during the time of 'periods'. Here, the rules are so strictly followed that even a male priest is not allowed to enter the temple premises during that time. The temple turns 'women only' then.

