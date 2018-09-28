Model Code of Conduct to take effect on premature dissolution of Assembly: ECI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued directives on the applicability of the Model Code of Conduct to be followed by a caretaker government, in cases of premature dissolution of a state assembly, till the formation of new government.

A press release from the ECI stated that the caretaker government should merely carry on the day-to-day government and desist from taking any major policy situation decision.

"The Model Code of Conduct will come into operation with immediate effect in the State concerned and shall continue to be in force till the completion of the election to constitute the new Legislative Assembly," the release read.

The ECI further states that the provisions of Part-VII of the Model Code of Conduct, applicable to the party in power, shall apply on the caretaker state government as well as on the central government in so far matters relating to that state, adding that neither the caretaker state government nor the central government shall announce any new schemes, projects, etc. in the state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the aforesaid Part-VII of the Model Code of Conduct.

"All other prohibitions under Part-VII, such as the use of official resources for any non-official purposes, combining of an official visit with electioneering work, etc. shall apply on all Ministers and other authorities of the caretaker State Government, the Central Government as well as Governments of other States," the release added.

The development comes in the wake of the premature dissolution of the Telangana State Assembly by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who called for early polls in the state. Elections in Telangana were originally slated to be held in June 2019.