Mosque verdict: Justice Nazeer wanted case before larger Bench

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Supreme Court held that the offering of prayers in a mosque was not an “essential feature” of Islam and namaz by Muslims could be offered anywhere, Justice S Abdul Nazeer gave a dissenting view saying the ‘questionable’ observations made in the 1994 Ismail Faruqui case needed reconsideration as it was arrived at “without undertaking a comprehensive examination”.

Thursday’s majority verdict declined to refer to a five-judge Constitution Bench the issue of reconsideration of these observations. Justice Nazeer said the matter should be referred to a larger Bench considering the constitutional importance and significance of the issue.

Referring to previous Supreme Court judgments, he said whether mosque was integral to Islam had to be decided “after taking into account the doctrine, tenets and beliefs of the religion”.

Justice Nazeer said the ‘questionable’ observation already seemed to have permeated the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmaboomi dispute case, which is being examined in the apex court. The 2010 impugned judgment of the Allahabad High Court in the case had been affected by the questionable observations made Sin Faruqui case judgment of 1994, he pointed out.

A three-judge Bench of the high court had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla, the deity.

Pressing for the matter to be referred to a larger Bench, Justice Nazeer referred to three cases, all pertaining to matters of religion — challenges to the practices of polygamy and Nikah Halala prevalent among Muslims and of female genital mutilation prevalent in the Bohra community and whether religious activities can be allowed in public parks — which were referred to the Constitution bench recently.

Justice Nazeer said that the Faruqui verdict should be read in line with the 1954 verdict in Shirur Mutt case which held that the term “religion” will cover all rituals and practices “integral” to a religion.

Another crucial question raised by the judge pertained to Article 25 which confers Freedom of Religion on Indian citizens. “Does Article 25 only protect belief and practices of particular significance of a faith or all practices regarded by the faith as essential?” he asked.

Notably, even when the SC struck down instant triple talaq, Justice Nazeer dissented and had opined that matters of religion should not be interfered with.

The 1994 Faruqui verdict

■ In 1994, a five-judge Supreme Court Bench had held that a mosque was not an essential part of the practice of Islam and that namaz could be offered anywhere.

■ Dr Ismail Faruqui had filed a petition challenging the validity of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993, by which the Centre had acquired 67.703 acres of land in and around Babri Masjid.

■ In 2010, the Allahabad HC referred to this judgment in its ruling, allotting one-third of the land to Hindus, one-third to Muslims and one-third to Lord Ram.

