Home Nation

NCP leader Supriya Sule says Sharad Pawar has been misunderstood on Rafale

Supriya Sule said it was disappointing that the issues raised by Pawar in an interview to a Marathi channel regarding the Rafale fighter jet deal were ignored.

Published: 28th September 2018 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With a senior leader quitting the party, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Friday said party chief Sharad Pawar's comment on the Prime Minister and the Rafale deal have been misunderstood as he has actually demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into it.

In a series of tweets, she said it was "disappointing" that the issues raised by Pawar in an interview to a Marathi channel regarding the Rafale fighter jet deal were ignored.

Sule's comments came soon after party General Secretary Tariq Anwar quit the party and the Lok Sabha expressing his disagreement with Pawar who gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal.

ALSO READ: NCP says party chief Sharad Pawar hasn't given any clean chit to PM Modi, demands JPC probe

"It's disappointing that people have not heard Pawar...where he has clearly raised three questions: 1) what is the justification for a 300 per cent price increase from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore which potentially could be a significant loss to the exchequer?," said Sule, a Lok Sabha member and a daughter of Pawar.

"2) If such doubts have been raised and the government is so confident, then why are they shying from setting up a JPC? 3) When the BJP raised both price and specification issues during the Bofors allegations, then why are they hiding behind the artificial justification of secrecy of agreements vis-a-vis both commercial price and offset agreements."

Reacting to Pawar's interview in which he had said he did not think people doubt Modi's intentions on a personal level, Anwar told media: "The Prime Minister is fully involved in the Rafale deal.

"I have resigned from the NCP as well as the membership of Lok Sabha because I totally disagree with Sharad Pawar's statement in support of Modi on Rafale deal," said the 67-year-old who was expelled from the Congress in 1999 along with Pawar and P.A. Sangma after they questioned the foreign origins of Sonia Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCP Supriya Sule Sharad Pawar Rafale Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai