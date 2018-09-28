Home Nation

Punjab Police book their own AIG Randhir Singh Uppal for raping, harassing female law student

Uppal had been sending the victim WhatsApp messages and also sending her the location where she was on her phone.

Published: 28th September 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

Image used for representational purpose.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police today booked its Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Randhir Singh Uppal, on charges of rape and sexual harassment, for allegedly harassing a law student.

Confirming that a case in this regard has been registered against Uppal, Additional Deputy Coner of Police of Amritsar Lakhbir Singh said, "A case has been registered at Cantonment police station in this connection and further investigations are underway.''

The case has been registered after an inquiry was conducted by IGP (Crime) Vibhu Raj as a student of a law college in Amritsar in her complaint had alleged that the AIG (Crime), Randhir Singh Uppal posted in Chandigarh had been harassing her and making sexual advances for the past four months.

Amritsar police commissioner SS Srivastava had earlier requested the Punjab DGP Suresh Arora to shift the probe to a senior woman police officer as the victim hailed from Hoshiarpur and the accused was posted in Chandigarh. The inquiry was then marked to IGP (Crime) Vibhu Raj.

It is learnt that during a high-level meeting of senior police officials from all over Punjab in Chandigarh on Thursday, the DGP had asked the police commissioner to register a case in this regard. Sources said that Uppal had been sending the victim WhatsApp messages and also sending her the location where she was on her phone. He was also calling her on WhatsApp video calls and harassing her. She with a help of friend recorded one of that video calls besides saving other messages and handed over the whole evidence to the police.

The complainant who is law student and mother of six-year-old had alleged that her repeated pleas had fallen on deaf ears as he was not ready to relent and Uppal threatened her. Meanwhile Uppal refuted the allegations as he said that he knew the girl's family and mother, and that her family urged him to keep a watch on her as she had fallen in a bad company. Admitting that he called her up he said that he used to call her up and ask her to mend her ways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Punjab crime Punjab rape sexual harassment crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai