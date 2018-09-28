Home Nation

‘Ram Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi unveils Congress’s Hindutva poll plan in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul began his tour on a symbolic gesture by offering prayers at the Ram Darbar of the famous Kamta Nath temple at Chitrakoot town in Satna district.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with MPCC chief Kamal Nath and party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia at a public meeting in Chitrakoot on Thursday | pti

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: After his avatar of a  ‘Shiv Bhakt’, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi became a ‘Ram Bhakt Pandit’ to launch his party’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region on Thursday.

Rahul began his tour on a symbolic gesture by offering prayers at the Ram Darbar of the famous Kamta Nath temple at Chitrakoot town in Satna district. Flying from Allahabad to Chitrakoot, the Congress chief flagged off the poll campaign in Vindhya region. And, dotting the Chitrakoot and Satna towns were posters welcoming him as ‘Ram Bhakt Pandit Rahul Gandhi,’ speaking volumes about the Congress’ new soft Hindutva poll strategy.

The Vindhya region, which houses 30 Assembly segments, is a Congress stronghold. Out of power in the state since 2003-end, the Congress had won 12 out of the 30 seats here as against the BJP’s 16 seats and the BSP’s two seats in 2013.

Starting the two-day tour to Satna and Rewa districts of Vindhya region from Chitrakoot assumes special significance as the Congress’ planned Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra starts from the same town.

Also, the opposition party’s promise of building the Ram Van Gaman Path to trace the roots of the route of Ram-Sita-Laxman’s exile journey (unfulfilled promise of the BJP) is focused on the same region.
Rahul continued his attack against PM Narendra Modi, particularly on the Rafale deal.

While he once again dubbed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a ‘Ghoshna Machine’ (machine of announcements), he dubbed Modi as ‘Jhooth ki Machine’ (Lie Machine) for his false promises to the masses. “All I can tell you is that we won’t promise you 15 lakh jobs, but whatever our party leaders, particularly Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, promises to do for you will be fulfilled religiously.” 

The Congress president also promised to replace the NDA’s Gabbar Singh Tax with the real GST. “We will implement one tax at lowest rates,” he said.

On way to the venue of public rally in Satna town, Rahul faced a group of anti-SC/ST Act protestors who waved black flags at his cavalcade. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Shivraj Singh Chouhan Rajasthan Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting