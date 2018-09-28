Ravi Venkatesan appointed UNICEF'S special representative of young people

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: The UNICEF has appointed Ravi Venkatesan has its special representative of young people.

In a statement, the UN body said Venkatesan in his new role will provide strategic guidance and support UNICEF globally with high-level outreach, partnerships and scaling innovations.

"Ravi Venkatesan has been appointed as UNICEF's Special Representative for Young People," the statement said.

Venkatesan will also help shape the overall strategy and approach of Generation Unlimited with a particular focus on engaging the private sector and identifying regional champions.

"He will also advise UNICEF on its innovation agenda and assist UNICEF craft shared value partnerships with global corporations," the statement added.

Venkatesan was the former chairman of the Bank of Baroda between 2015-18 and prior to that as the chairman of Microsoft India, he helped build India into Microsoft's second-largest presence in the world.

He has also served as the chairman of Cummins India and co-Chairman of Infosys Ltd, the statement added.

