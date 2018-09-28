Home Nation

Retired SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to head Lopkpal search panel

The government has set up an eight-member committee to recommend the chairperson and members of ant-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has set up an eight-member committee to recommend the chairperson and members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The search panel will be headed by Justice (retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, with former State Bank of India chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash and Indian Space Research Organisation chairman A S Kiran Kumar as members.

The order to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Thursday. Former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Sakha Ram Singh Yadav, former Gujarat Police chief Shabbirhusein S Khandwawala, retired IAS officer Lalit K Panwar and former solicitor general Ranjit Kumar are the other members of the panel.

The government has gone ahead with the formation of the search committee even though Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, boycotting meetings of the Lokpal selection panel, headed by PM Narendra Modi.

The decision to constitute the search committee has come four years after the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act was passed in 2013. The Act envisages the establishment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants. The search committee is mandated to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of Lokpal members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranjana Prakash Desai Lokpal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting