Home Nation

Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order.

Published: 28th September 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Friday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of a civilian during a cordon and search operation in the city yesterday.

Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order.

Educational institutions, shops and private offices remained closed due to the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership, an amalgam of separatists, to protest against the killing of a 24-year-old youth in Noorbagh area of the city yesterday during an anti-militancy operation, officials said.

Public transport remained off the roads in most parts of the valley but some private vehicles could be seen plying the roads in the city and elsewhere, a police official said.

He said restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people in five police station areas of the old city as a precautionary measure.

The situation across Kashmir so far is peaceful, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir Separatist Separatists strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting