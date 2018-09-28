Home Nation

Shivpal set to go it alone in 2019, applies for party’s poll symbol

Notably, Shivpal Yadav, after a long wait following a spell of intense family feud and direct confrontation with nephew and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in  2016, launched his SSM last month. 

Published: 28th September 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav. | PTI File Photo

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With or without Samajwadi Party patriarch and elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav beside him, estranged SP leader Shivpal is set to fight his own battle and is ready to go full throttle in 2019 general elections with his new party. 

As per the highly placed sources, the founder of Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM), may now launch his new party —Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) — any time next month. He had already approached Election Commission of India (ECI) to apply for  registration of his new outfit, said the sources close to Shivpal.

The sources claim that Shivpal had moved application for registration of his new outfit way back in 2017 but anticipating a truce with nephew Akhilesh Yadav and his prior position in the parent party, the SP leader did not pursue it aggressively.  

Moreover, he had also applied for party symbol urging the EC to allot him “wheel” of erstwhile Janata Dal.  As the EC had frozen it following a number of splits in Janata  Dal and all the splinter groups vying for it. Shivpal made all his moves with such secrecy that he did not share it even with Mulayam, add the sources.

Shivpal, who has already announced that his party would contest all 80 parliamentary constituencies in UP, has been mobilising SP leaders feeling marginalised in the SP. A number of old Samajwadis, sulking under Akhilesh’s leadership, have already joined SSM. CP Rai and former Etawah MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya are among those who have joined SSM. 

Notably, Shivpal Yadav, after a long wait following a spell of intense family feud and direct confrontation with nephew and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in  2016, launched his SSM last month. 

Though Shivpal is still SP MLA from Jaswantnagar and has not relinquished his position, made a number of attempts of rapprochement with Akhilesh during the last two years but to no avail as Akhilesh has refused to budge and continued to ignore Shivpal who had been seeking restoration of his place of pride in the party. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting