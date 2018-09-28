Home Nation

Tariq Anwar quits NCP, Lok Sabha after Sharad Pawar defends PM Modi on Rafale deal

In an interview to a Marathi television channel this week, Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions on the Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal were not wrong.

Published: 28th September 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tariq Anwar. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party's national general secretary Tariq Anwar on Friday said he had resigned from the party and Parliament following party chief Sharad Pawar's "defence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal.

Making the announcement in his Lok Sabha constituency here, Anwar said he was resigning from all posts in the party, of which he was a founding member, and also giving up his membership of Parliament.

Anwar told reporters he was "hurt" by Pawar's interview to a Marathi news channel this week where he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions on the Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal were not wrong.

The party later came out with a clarification, saying it did not amount to a clean chit to the prime minister.

Anwar, a former union minister, has been backing the Congress demand for a JPC probe into the deal and has also sought a white paper on the issue.

"No decision has been taken so far about my future political move. I will be deciding that after consulting my supporters," he said. Reacting to the development, Congress MLC Prem Chand Mishra described Anwar as a "fine leader".

"We shall be eagerly looking at his next political move," he said. In New Delhi, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP D P Tripathi confirmed the development.

A former president of Congress' Bihar unit, Anwar formed the NCP in the 1990s along with Pawar and the late P A Sangma, opposing Sonia Gandhi taking over as AICC president on grounds of her foreign origin.

The party thereafter allied with the Congress at the national level and also in Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCP Tariq Anwar Rafale deal Sharad Pawar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting