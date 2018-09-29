Home Nation

1,400 Kg cannabis seized in Tripura

It has been observed that cultivation of ganja is taking place in the hilly tracts and jungles of Tripura under the thick foliage of rubber plantations.

Published: 29th September 2018 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: About 1,400 Kgs of cannabis, stored in plastic vats hidden underground, was recovered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and state police at two separate locations in Tripura's Sepahijala district, an official statement said on Friday.

The operation ran into for almost 20 hours and heavy earth movers had to be used in the operation. The plastic vats containing high-quality cannabis were hidden about 10 to 12 feet under the earth in the hilly tracts of the area, and large plots of open land had to be dug up for detection and recovery.

"The market value of the seized cannabis is Rs 1.5 crore, approximately. A case under the stringent provisions of NDPS Act 1985 has been booked," the statement said.

Organised cultivation and harvesting of ganja for commercial purpose in Tripura is seen to be a new trend and the DRI is closely monitoring the development in the Eastern sector in partnership with Tripura Police and other enforcement agencies and paramilitary forces.

It has been observed that cultivation of ganja is taking place in the hilly tracts and jungles of Tripura under the thick foliage of rubber plantations, the agency said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura cannabis Tripura cannabis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai