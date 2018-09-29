Home Nation

Activists' arrest: Shall collect more evidence if needed, says Pune police commissioner

He also said that the probe of the Elgaar Parishad is on a different plane and that the police is trying to probe how money and strategy was being provided to a violent movement.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Stating that the Supreme Court decision has vindicated their stand, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesam on Friday said that they have evidence against the activists and shall collect more evidence if needed.

"We are happy that professional investigations done by our staff has been appreciated. The investigations shall continue and we shall collect more evidence if needed," Venkatesam said while speaking to reporters after the Supreme Court decision on the activists arrested by the Pune police last month.

"Certain people from the urban areas had been helping the banned Maoists organization CPI (Maoist). The investigation was being carried out for five months. We were putting the pieces together. We had evidence back then and we have evidence now. We were confident from the day one," the officer said.

He also said that the probe of the Elgaar Parishad is on a different plane and that the police is trying to probe how money and strategy was being provided to a violent movement.

