Home Nation

Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir civic polls, 69 candidates declared elected uncontested

The 4-phase polls for 79 ULBs in the state would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

Published: 29th September 2018 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the first phase of elections to the urban local bodies in strife-torn Kashmir, 69 candidates have been declared elected uncontested.

“69 candidates from Valley have been elected uncontested for the first phase of ULB polls,” J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said while addressing a Press conference, here.

He said 24 candidates from Budgam, 17 from Anantnag, 13 from Kulgam, 8 from Kupwara, 6 from Baramulla and one from Bandipora have been declared elected uncontested for the first phase of ULB polls in Valley after scrutiny of documents and withdrawal of nomination papers by some.

The CEO announced that nine contestants from Jammu region have also been declared elected uncontested for first phase of ULB polls.

The 4-phase polls for 79 ULBs in the state would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

Kabra said in the 422 wards going to polls in phase-I, 1473 nominations were filed and after scrutiny 1441 were declared valid. "After the withdrawal of nominations, 1,283 candidates are in fray for first phase of polling in the state."

He said 3,400 nominations have been received so far for all the four phases of ULB polls. "The scrutiny of nominations is yet to be carried out for three phases."

According to CEO, of the 207 candidates contesting phase-I of ULB polls in Valley, Kupwara has 55 candidates for 26 wards, Bandipora 43 candidates for 17 wards, Baramulla 37 contestants for 21 wards, Srinagar 8 contestants for 3 wards, Budgam 26 contestants for 33 wards, Kulgam 13 candidates for 21 wards and Anantnag 25 contestants for 28 wards.

Over 400 companies of paramilitary forces in additional to the police and CRPF men already in the Valley would be deployed for free and smooth conduct of civic polls in Kashmir.

The NC and Congress have boycotted the polls by linking their participation in the civic polls to central government's stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of J&K.

The smaller parties of Kashmir have also boycotted the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J-K civic polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead