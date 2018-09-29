Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir civic polls, 69 candidates declared elected uncontested

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the first phase of elections to the urban local bodies in strife-torn Kashmir, 69 candidates have been declared elected uncontested.

“69 candidates from Valley have been elected uncontested for the first phase of ULB polls,” J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said while addressing a Press conference, here.

He said 24 candidates from Budgam, 17 from Anantnag, 13 from Kulgam, 8 from Kupwara, 6 from Baramulla and one from Bandipora have been declared elected uncontested for the first phase of ULB polls in Valley after scrutiny of documents and withdrawal of nomination papers by some.

The CEO announced that nine contestants from Jammu region have also been declared elected uncontested for first phase of ULB polls.

The 4-phase polls for 79 ULBs in the state would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

Kabra said in the 422 wards going to polls in phase-I, 1473 nominations were filed and after scrutiny 1441 were declared valid. "After the withdrawal of nominations, 1,283 candidates are in fray for first phase of polling in the state."

He said 3,400 nominations have been received so far for all the four phases of ULB polls. "The scrutiny of nominations is yet to be carried out for three phases."

According to CEO, of the 207 candidates contesting phase-I of ULB polls in Valley, Kupwara has 55 candidates for 26 wards, Bandipora 43 candidates for 17 wards, Baramulla 37 contestants for 21 wards, Srinagar 8 contestants for 3 wards, Budgam 26 contestants for 33 wards, Kulgam 13 candidates for 21 wards and Anantnag 25 contestants for 28 wards.

Over 400 companies of paramilitary forces in additional to the police and CRPF men already in the Valley would be deployed for free and smooth conduct of civic polls in Kashmir.

The NC and Congress have boycotted the polls by linking their participation in the civic polls to central government's stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of J&K.

The smaller parties of Kashmir have also boycotted the polls.