Arvind Kejriwal not adopting health scheme fearing Narendra Modi's popularity: BJP President Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that Kejriwal deprived over one-and-a-half crore people in Delhi of the benefits of the healthcare scheme.

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not adopting the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, claiming he feared it will increase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the people.

"... the Delhi government has started a non-cooperation movement. They may have taken inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, but they may not have known that it is not the British government but a patriot Modi government at the Centre," Shah said after inaugurating a party office in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also accused the Kejriwal government of stalling development in the national capital by doing "cheap politics".

"What is the reason that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been launched in the city?" Shah questioned.

He said that Kejriwal deprived over one-and-a-half crore people in Delhi of the benefits of the healthcare scheme.

He said that those residing in clusters or unauthorised colonies in Delhi will not get the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to Kejriwal's vote-bank politics.

"They are giving excuse that they have built Mohalla Clinics. But can these provide treatment for cancer, stents for heart surgery, knee replacements?"

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Shah said that "Kejriwal should first get himself treated at any Mohalla Clinic to come across the reality."

He said that the city's voters would set the account right in 2019. "You should not blame the EVMs (electronic voting machines) then," Shah said.

Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal, Shah said that they feel pain only on issues such as implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and action against Maoists in the country.

"They are pained when we take action to identify illegal immigrants and against Maoist elements. But we are pained when anti-India slogans are raised," Shah said.

He asserted that the BJP government will identify and expel every illegal immigrant from the country after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

