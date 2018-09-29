Home Nation

Bihar doctor’s 15-year-old son abducted by his friends, stabbed to death; two arrested

Neeraj, one of the arrested friends, told reporters after his arrest that Satyam was killed because he had been troubling a girl in his village.

Published: 29th September 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The body of a doctor’s 15-year-old son, who was abducted three days ago, was recovered at Rupaspur locality of Patna on Saturday and two of his friends were arrested.

“Satyam Gupta was abducted by three of his friends, who had been making calls to his parents for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Two of the three people involved in the abduction and murder have been arrested,” said SP (Patna West) Ravindra Kumar.

A student of class-X at a local school, Satyam had gone to a coaching centre on Thursday as usual after school, but did not return home in the evening. His father, Dr Shashibhushan Prasad Gupta, lodged a complaint at Rupaspur police station the same evening after the family’s searches for the boy proved futile.

Dr Gupta started receiving calls for a Rs 50-lakh ransom for Satyam’s release since Friday morning. The calls were made from Satyam’s mobile phone. Dr Gupta approached police again, and an FIR for abduction was lodged. Efforts by police to trace Satyam bore no results till two of his friends – Neeraj and Pramod – were detained and interrogated on Saturday.

“Neeraj Kumar and Pramod Kumar, both in their early 20s, confessed to have stabbed Satyam to death. A third accused, Ajit Kumar alias Chakia, is on the run. Before stabbing Satyam to death, they made him consume ganja. They killed him on Thursday evening itself and then started making the ransom calls,” added the SP.

Neeraj, however, told reporters after his arrest that Satyam was killed because he had been troubling a girl in his village. Police said a probe is on to verify the killers’ claims. Neeraj and Pramod are relatives of jailed gangster and MLC Reetlal Yadav, said police sources.

Meanwhile, Patna zonal IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan placed under suspension Rupaspur police station SHO Dipak Kumar for alleged inaction after the missing report of Satyam was lodged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar doctor's son killed Satyam Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead