Case can't be registered against Shoranur MLA PK Sasi, says IG report 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed as a breather for Shoranur MLA PK Sasi, Thrissur range IG MR Ajithkumar has submitted a report to State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday saying that no case can be registered against the legislator as no complaint has been filed against him before the police. The report said that the police did not receive any statements or complaints from the victim, her friends and relatives against Sasi.

The police had asked the victim about the incident and she remained silent on the issue. The complaints were only based on the media reports, the report said. The police also received legal advice that the case would not stand against the MLA unless a complaint filed against him by the alleged victim.

The complaint against Sasi was filed by a DYFI leader to CPM state leadership alleging sexual harassment. The complainant reportedly wrote to the party’s state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, informing him of the charges in the first week of August. The complaint said that they promised her Rs 1 crore if she withdrew her statement. They also promised to promote her in the DYFI and CPM. Later, a two-member committee has been appointed to probe the charges. Sasi was also grilled by the committee in the party office.