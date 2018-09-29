Home Nation

Congress restless over Rafale deal since it couldn't make money: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Defence Minister accused the previous Congress government of negotiating with "brokers" and not buying important equipment required for the defence forces.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:13 PM

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Attacking the Congress for its offensive against the Modi government on the Rafale deal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the party was "restless" because it could not make money.

She accused the previous Congress government of negotiating with "brokers" and not buying important equipment required for the defence forces.

"... and with brokers and dalal they were still buying time, not buying important equipment. But we are buying now and that's where I think the Congress is being restless. Restless because they couldn't make money. ...(they) couldn't perform, left the Air Force where it was," she told reporters.

The minister was replying to the Congress attack on the government that has been accused of being involved in a scam in the purchase of Rafale jet fighters from France.

She said the Congress was desperate and its desperation showed.

"That this government could run without any allegation of corruption. For them it's just not going down the throat. They are just not able to digest the fact. Search for corruption. You can't find, so throw an allegation and let them keep giving explanations. I'm finished with it, I'll go to the next allegation. That is their approach," she said about the Congress offensive.

