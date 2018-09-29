Home Nation

Fellowships offered by specialty medical associations set to be recognised

Sources in the health ministry said that these decisions were intended to make up for the huge shortfall of specialists in the government hospitals.

Published: 29th September 2018 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As one of the first major steps to "reform" medical education in the country after the Medical Council of India was disbanded few days back, a committee that has replaced it, is set to recognise fellowship provided by specialty medical associations and will allow those getting them as semi-specialty doctors.

Officials in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that in a meeting held some time back it was decided that immediate steps be taken to address the shortage of speciality doctors in the country.

"Many association of doctors such as Cardiology Society of India and Federation of Obstetrician and Gynaecologists Societies of India offer fellowship programmes but they have limited or no value," a senior Ministry official said.

"We are of the view that if an MBBS trains under a super-specialist for three-four years rigorously, that training should be regarded as semi-speciality," the official said. "This will at least address the issue of shortage of expert doctors for the time being till more PG seats are available."

Another official in the medical education department said the committee under Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul that was constituted recently to replace the MCI will be asked to form a proper structure of these fellowship programmes.

"At the end of the programmes there can be an exit test which will validate the training, experience and learning of the doctors," he added.

The move comes after the Health Ministry recently asked the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai and the National Board of Examinations that awards DNB, to ensure 10,000 specialists each every year.

Making changes in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956, the Health Ministry in December last year had notified that all the diploma courses, conducted by the CPS will be considered as a recognised qualification retrospectively from 2009.

Sources in the health ministry said that these decisions were intended to make up for the huge shortfall of specialists particularly gynecologist, surgeons, pediatrician and anesthesiologists in the government hospitals as Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana that targets to provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme to about 10 crore families has just been launched.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
specialty medical association specialist doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead