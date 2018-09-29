Home Nation

Haryana Police arrest arms suppliers from Uttar Pradesh; nine pistols seized

A police spokesman said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been supplying illegal arms in Jind area for a long time.

Published: 29th September 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police have arrested two arms suppliers of Uttar Pradesh and seized nine pistols from them, an official said here on Friday.

"The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, a resident of village Alamgirpur in Meerut district, and Munender alias Rinku, resident of Akhapur in Mukteshwar district in Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from Patiala Chowk in Jind by a team of detective staff following a tip-off," a police spokesman said.

He said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been supplying illegal arms in Jind area for a long time.

"The police got secret information that two persons stood at railway road at Patiala Chowk and they had illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, the police team nabbed the two. When searched, the police team found five pistols from Gurjeet whereas four pistols were recovered from Munender," the spokesman said.

In the past one week, the detective staff of Jind Police have successfully busted racket of arms suppliers of Uttar Pradesh and recovered 16 pistols from them.

Recently, they arrested Shabbir of Uttar Pradesh and recovered seven weapons from his possession.

